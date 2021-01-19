FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kids’ toys from $3: Early Learning, Playskool, NERF, Elmer’s, Mega Blocks, and more

55% off From $3

We have now spotted a number of notable kids’ toys and play sets starting from $3. One standout is the Amazon exclusive Early Learning Centre Shape Sorting Bus for $13.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, this is 55% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Designed for ages 6 months and up, this bright and colorful Shape Sorting Bus has kids fitting six different shapes into various locations throughout. It is great for developing “problem solving, hand eye coordination, and fine motor skills.” Rated 4+ stars. head below for even more kids’ toy deals from $3

More kids’ toy deals:

While we are talking about keeping the kids busy, be sure to browse through our LEGO deal hub as well as our new LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina review and the latest Ideas builds including Lord of the Rings, Avatar, Among Us, and more. And we also have some great offers live on the Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel kids’ face masks alongside plenty of new titles to spice up board game night

More on the Early Learning Centre Shape Sorting Bus:

  • Ding Ding! All aboard the bright and colorful Shape Sorting Bus! Children can sort the six different shapes and push this bus along with wheels that really roll.
  • Great for problem solving, hand eye coordination and fine motor skills.
  • Includes one shape sorting bus and 6 activity shapes.
  • Match the shapes and colors.
  • Ages 6 months +

