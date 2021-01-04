Today, LEGO is showcasing the final 25 fan-made creations that have a shot at becoming official builds from its 2020 campaign deadline. Packed with plenty of potential eye-catching models, highlights of the most recent LEGO Ideas winter review include a build right out of The Hobbit, as well as Among Us, Avatar, and a Roman warship. Head below for a closer look at the contenders for the next LEGO Ideas kit.

We last saw LEGOÂ set out to evaluate 35 creations in what was its largest Ideas review to date in September. But today, the team is back to wrap up its coverage of the projects in 2020 that managed to achieve the coveted 10,000-supporter milestone. This time around, thereâ€™s a smaller batch of Ideas models for LEGO to consider, with 25 fan-made builds up for review this winter.

Licensed kits dominateÂ the latest LEGO Ideas review

While thereâ€™s more diversity than ever in the lineup of potential kits, the final LEGO Ideas review of 2020 is being dominated by creations from licensed properties. We typically see quite a few new popular shows, movies, or video games represented in brick-built form, but this time, thereâ€™s a pretty overwhelming selection.

Highlights for this LEGO Ideas review would have to be Bag End from The Hobbit, as well as a brick-built version of Pandora from James Cameronâ€™s Avatar. But thereâ€™s everything else here, from Studio Ghibli film adaptations to Jumanji, Wallace and Gromit, and even Among Us. Fans would surely be excited for all of these to join the existing roster of kits, but weâ€™ll have to see if LEGO feels the same way.

But aside from the licensed builds, which have a particularly difficult time being approved, quite a few others are standing out from the pack. This highly-detailed Roman Warship is an easy contender for one of the most impressive fan-made models to date from LEGO Ideas.

Interestingly enough, LEGO has included a few models in the last Ideas roundup of 2020 that have effectively already been turned into sets. We saw LEGO close out the year by debuting a massive 9,000-piece Colosseum, as well as a modular Police Station.Â Both of these models have made the cut for the new review round today, so itâ€™s safe to say that there are two models right off the bat that wonâ€™t be making it any further.Â

As of now, LEGO is set to announce which of these 25 creations will be making the cut sometime this summer. Weâ€™re still awaiting the results of the previous Ideas review announcement, so some news in the next few months here.

9to5Toysâ€™ Take:

With quite a few previously-approved LEGO Ideas kits in the pipeline already, 2021 is looking to be one of the most exciting years yet from the theme. And todayâ€™s announcement only adds to that, as any of the 25 kits would be an exciting addition to the LEGO catalog. While Iâ€™m particularly partial to Roman Warship, Avatar, and Spirited Away models, there really arenâ€™t any here that disappoint. So unless we get a rare review round where LEGO decides none of these fit their criteria, thereâ€™s a lot to look forward to from the fan-inspired side of LEGOâ€™s upcoming releases.

But until we actually get a look at the next official LEGO Ideas build, be sure to check out all of the new models that launched to kick off the year. With hundreds of new kits from Star Wars, Creator, Technic, and more now available, there are plenty of new ways to expand your collection.Â

Source: LEGO Ideas

