Bring Pac-Man to board game night while it’s at the Amazon all-time low: $14 (20% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the Pac-Man Board Game for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $20, this is 30% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Described as a “collaborative family fun” experience, this is great way to add some vintage arcade-style action to board game night. Complete with “authentic sounds” as Pac-Man moves around the board, you can also play as Blinky, Pinky, Inky, or Clyde. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more board game deals.

More board game deals:

But if the board games won’t cut it for you, dive into this morning’s iOS and console game deals where you’ll find some notable digital board game offers including UNO and more. Speaking of which, be sure to check out the gorgeous UNO Minimalista if you haven’t yet as well as The Office Dunder Mifflin edition.

More on the Pac-Man Board Game:

Arcade classic – rediscover this classic arcade experience with Pac-Man the board game

Collaborative play – play as Pac-Man or Blinky, Pinky, Inky or Clyde in this collaborative family fun game

Authentic sounds – as Pac-Man moves around the board he makes the classic “waka, waka, waka” Aracade sounds

Ages – 10 years +

Players – 2 to 5 players

