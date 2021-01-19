FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips protein shakes and heats soup for $80 (Reg. up to $150)

Reg. $125+ $80

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, this one has sold for closer to $125 at Amazon over the last 6 months or so. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time and our previous mention. This model sports a 1700-watt motor that can “pulverize ice, whole fruits, and seeds in seconds.” Along with the stainless steel blades and dishwasher-safe parts, it has various presets for smoothies and basic blending as well as heating and the special SouperBlast function, which is an option we don’t see very often on sub $100 blenders. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The Oster Pro 1200 Blender makes for a great alternative that won’t cost quite as much at $70. But for something even less pricey, take a look at this Magic Bullet Blender bundle. It sells for just over $29 shipped at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 36,000 customers. It won’t be able to heat up the soup, but it is more than capable for your daily protein shake and the like. 

Before you dive into our home goods and the rest of the discounted kitchenware offers, be sure to browse through this morning’s Gold Box electric toothbrush sale. But you’ll also find offers on Sam’s Club memberships, this digital meat thermometer, and Contigo workout bottles, just to name a few. 

More on the NutriBullet Rx N17 Blender:

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

