Refresh your Contigo workout bottle or travel mug from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Contigo TWISTSEAL Glaze Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $15.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s nearly 25% off the regular $20 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since 2019, and the best we can find. Alongside the vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 18 hours or hot for seven, it also sports a stainless steel build and ceramic interior. The CleanGuard shields the spout “from dirt and germs” while the usual Contigo leak-proof and dishwasher-safe lid is in place for peace of mind and easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More Contigo deals below.

Contigo water bottle/travel mug deals:

More on the Contigo TWISTSEAL Steel Travel Mug:

Traditional ceramic material on the inside protects flavor

Leak proof lid when closed for on the go convenience

Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18 thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

CleanGuard lid shields spout from dirt and germs

Easy clean lid completely opens for an extra squeaky clean with no separate parts to take apart or misplace

