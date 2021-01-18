FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your Contigo workout bottle or travel mug from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 25% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSports-FitnessContigo
25% off From $8

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Contigo TWISTSEAL Glaze Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $15.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s nearly 25% off the regular $20 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since 2019, and the best we can find. Alongside the vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 18 hours or hot for seven, it also sports a stainless steel build and ceramic interior. The CleanGuard shields the spout “from dirt and germs” while the usual Contigo leak-proof and dishwasher-safe lid is in place for peace of mind and easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More Contigo deals below. 

Contigo water bottle/travel mug deals:

If you just scored a new workout bottle, you’ll likely be interested in some of the other fitness offers floating around right now. Firstly go dive into Hautelook’s Activewear Sale and the rest of the discounted workout apparel in our fashion guide. Then head over to today’s Gold Box vitamin sale, this home gym gear from $7, and our hands-on review of this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle. Just be sure to check out these ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 offers and the rest of the workout companions in our fitness tracker deal hub as well. 

More on the Contigo TWISTSEAL Steel Travel Mug:

  • Traditional ceramic material on the inside protects flavor
  • Leak proof lid when closed for on the go convenience
  • Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18 thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation
  • CleanGuard lid shields spout from dirt and germs
  • Easy clean lid completely opens for an extra squeaky clean with no separate parts to take apart or misplace

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sports-Fitness Contigo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features 4K HDMI, VGA,...
Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King M...
This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe...
These Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals are priced from $24 ...
Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup goes on sale from $40...
AUKEY’s RGB LED bedside table lamp is fully custo...
Upgrade to Calphalon cookware with this 9-piece non-sti...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup sees $60 discount...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features 4K HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB, more at $40

$40 Learn More
$220 off

JBL’s Link View wields Assistant + IPX4 water resistance at a new low of $70

$80 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s Millennium Falcon Microfighter packs plenty of value into a miniature build

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $379

Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress, now $280 (Reg. $379)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $24

This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe at under $17

Under $17 Learn More
48% off

These Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals are priced from $24 (Up to 48% off)

From $24 Learn More
37% off

Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup goes on sale from $40 with up to 37% in savings

From $40 Learn More

Samsung Blade Bezel teased with 93% screen-to-body ratio, invisible camera, more

Learn More