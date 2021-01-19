FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits all-time low of $130 (Save 28%)

-
WalmartTP-LinkNetworking
Reg. $180 $130

Walmart offers the TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped. Usually fetching $180, you’re saving 28% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 and marking a new all-time low. While TP-Link just unveiled its latest Wi-Fi 6E systems at CES, this discounted Deco package delivers plenty of notable features at a more affordable price. Alongside seamless roaming between its three nodes and up to 5,500-square feet of coverage, you’re looking at support for over 1.1Gb/s speeds. That’s on top of the ability to setup a wired backhaul and the ability to handle 100 connected devices. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can get away with less range than what’s offered by the lead deal, this TP-Link Deco M3 system is worth a look instead. Entering at $99, you’re still going to enjoy 802.11ac Wi-Fi, but with a single base router and two range-extending satellites that achieve 4,500-square feet of range. You’ll also find a 4.4/5 star rating here, too.

For those who are sick of paying a monthly rental fee on their modem, be sure to check out this ongoing NETGEAR discount. Combining both a DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac router, this all-in-one solution is now down to $170 alongside some additional NETGEAR accessories from $30.

Deco M4 is the simplest way to guarantee a strong Wi-Fi signal in every corner of your home up to 5,500 square feet (3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. TP-Link Mesh means Deco units work together to form one unified network. Your phone or tablet automatically connects to the fastest Deco as you move through your home, creating a truly seamless Wi-Fi experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

TP-Link

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day batt...
NETGEAR’s hybrid DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac ro...
Under $5 scores you a 12-in-1 multitool with sheath at ...
ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router sees first discount...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch touts an AMOLED display at...
Outfit your Alexa or Assistant setup with TP-Link’...
Bring home a Little Tikes Hoop It Up! Ball Pit for the ...
Adopt an eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System while it...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event takes up to 60% off top sellers + extra 50% off clearance

From $15 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 19, 2021 – Anker HomeKit cameras from $34, Apple Watch Series 5, more

Listen now
$130+

Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from $299

From $299 Learn More
Reg. $30

Carry your Nintendo Switch/Lite in style: PowerA Clutch Bag hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

$21 Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $29 (33% off), more

From $2 Learn More
65% off

Nordstrom Rack offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 65% off: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Affinity Photo and Designer now beating 2020 Black Friday pricing at 50% off, deals from $10

From $10 Learn More

elago leverages MagSafe on new line of affordable iPhone and Apple Watch accessories

Learn More