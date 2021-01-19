TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits all-time low of $130 (Save 28%)

Walmart offers the TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped. Usually fetching $180, you’re saving 28% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 and marking a new all-time low. While TP-Link just unveiled its latest Wi-Fi 6E systems at CES, this discounted Deco package delivers plenty of notable features at a more affordable price. Alongside seamless roaming between its three nodes and up to 5,500-square feet of coverage, you’re looking at support for over 1.1Gb/s speeds. That’s on top of the ability to setup a wired backhaul and the ability to handle 100 connected devices. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can get away with less range than what’s offered by the lead deal, this TP-Link Deco M3 system is worth a look instead. Entering at $99, you’re still going to enjoy 802.11ac Wi-Fi, but with a single base router and two range-extending satellites that achieve 4,500-square feet of range. You’ll also find a 4.4/5 star rating here, too.

For those who are sick of paying a monthly rental fee on their modem, be sure to check out this ongoing NETGEAR discount. Combining both a DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac router, this all-in-one solution is now down to $170 alongside some additional NETGEAR accessories from $30.

TP-Link Deco M4 802.11ac System features:

Deco M4 is the simplest way to guarantee a strong Wi-Fi signal in every corner of your home up to 5,500 square feet (3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. TP-Link Mesh means Deco units work together to form one unified network. Your phone or tablet automatically connects to the fastest Deco as you move through your home, creating a truly seamless Wi-Fi experience

