NETGEAR’s hybrid DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac router hits $170, more from $30

25% off From $30

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.0 Modem and 802.11ac Router Hybrid for $169.99 shipped. Having dropped from $210, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer marking one of the best price cuts to date. Ideal for 400Mb/s internet plans with DOCSIS 3.0 support, this 2-in-1 networking upgrade will elevate Wi-Fi connectivity while also letting you ditch the rental modem from the ISP. That’s on top of its 802.11ac coverage, which can blanket up to 1,800-square feet in reliable Wi-Fi. Support for Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox round out the perks here alongside saving up to $120 per year, though it’s a good idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, earning this networking solution #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Head below for more from $30.

Other NETGEAR deals:

Those in the market for more of a gaming-focused solution will want to check out the ongoing price cut on the ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router at $200. That’s alongside everything else in our networking guide, including a $100 discount on the eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Router Hybrid features:

The Netgear AC1900 Dual Band Cable modem, Wi-Fi router is designed to meet DOCSIS 3.0 Specifications, making it 8x faster than DOCSIS 2.0. Router provides speeds of up to 1.9 Gbps. Ensure uninterrupted HD video streaming with industry’s first 24×8 cable channel bonding, giving you the fastest download speeds, even during peak hours.

