Add the giant 18-inch Funko POP! Pikachu figure to your collection at $70 (30% off)

GameStop is now offering the 18-inch Funko POP! Games: Pokemon Pikachu figure for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently fetching $89.50 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s offer is 30% off and the lowest we can find. While it’s certainly a lot more expensive than the standard Pikachu Funkos, it’s also far more epic standing 18-inches tall. It ships in the usual window-equipped collector’s packaging, but it’ll be hard to keep this conversation starter all boxed up for some. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If 18-inches of Pikachu is a bit much for you, there are far more affordable alternatives out there, as we mentioned above. The Funko Pop! Pikachu (Waving) figure sells for just $10 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings. Or add Pichu to your collection at just under $9 Prime shipped.

Speaking of collecting them all, it’s Pokemon’s 25th anniversary this year and we are already starting to see plenty of new gear. The Pokemon TCG reprints and life-sized Pokeball are early highlights, not to mention this Pokémon-inspired prescription glasses collection. Just make sure you check out the CASETiFY iPhone 12 Pokemon case collection and all of the latest details on New Pokemon Snap ahead of next month’s release.

More on the 18-inch Funko POP! Pikachu:

From Pokemon comes Pikachu as a POP! figure. This Pikachu Funko POP! collecitble stands at 18″ tall. Perfect for Pokemon fans! Collect all Pokemon Funko POP! vinyl figures! Comes packaged in window display box…Measures 18″ tall…For ages 3 and up.

