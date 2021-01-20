FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC return to low of $127 (Save 25%)

-
HeadphonesSamsungB&H
Reg. $170 $127

B&H offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $126.74 shipped. Usually fetching $170, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen the earbuds at this price. Even with Samsung just announcing its new Galaxy Buds Pro, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 7,700 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale today at $110 to save some extra cash. Trading in the bean-shaped design found above for a more typical form-factor, the Galaxy Buds+ deliver an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback. You’ll also enjoy a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Or just dive into our headphones guide for all of the other ongoing price cuts you can score instead. The discounts we tracked yesterday on Skullcandy’s Indy ANC Earbuds are still live at $100, but you’ll also be able to save on Apple’s latest Powerbeats wireless earbuds at $119.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

