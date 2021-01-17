FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Powerbeats wireless earbuds drop to $119 ($30 off)

Reg. $149 $119

Amazon offers the latest Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds in multiple colors for $119 shipped. That’s a $20 savings and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $50 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and Siri support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Beats Powerbeats feature:

  • High-performance wireless earphones
  • Up to 15 hours of listening time
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability
  • Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
  • Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices

