Skullcandy’s Indy ANC Earbuds tout Tile tracking at $100 (Save 23%), more from $60

Amazon offers the Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen and dropping to the second-best price to date. Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds live up to their name with built-in active noise cancellation so you can block out the world around you. That’s on top of integrated Tile tracking features, up to 32-hour battery life with the charging case, and a workout-ready IP55 water-resistant design. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds marked down to $59.99 in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer saves you 25% from the going rate and marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date. Having debuted alongside the featured Indy ANC earbuds, the Evo version here still delivers a true wireless design and Tile integration, just without ANC. Other highlights include up to 30-hour battery life with the charging case and an IP55 water-resistant design. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 7,500 customers.

Prefer to go with a more Apple-focused offering? We’re still tracking a discount on the latest Powerbeats wireless earbuds, which have dropped the price down to $119. That’s on top of the Alexa-enabled Echo Buds which are on sale for $90.

More on the Skullcandy Indy ANC Earbuds:

Indy ANC is the ultimate Skullcandy earbud. It’s is so fully loaded its features have features. Indy ANC combines Active Noise Canceling with the ultimate audio customization of Personal Sound through the Skullcandy App. A single touch sensor provides all the control you need without having to reach for your phone every time you want to take a call or change a setting. Indy ANC is dust- and water-resistant and comes with the Skullcandy Fearless Use replacement promise.

