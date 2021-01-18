Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup goes on sale from $40 with up to 37% in savings

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Fire tablets starting at $39.99 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet at $94.99. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $15 of the all-time low set over Black Friday. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10-hours of battery life per charge, making it a notable option for surfing the web from the couch or catching up on your favorite shows in bed. There’s 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Over 139,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Fire tablet deals:

If you prefer an Android-centered experience, this morning’s discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is still live at $70 off. That’s alongside all of the price cuts that are available in Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale, which you can dive into and check out for yourself right here.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet features:

Fire HD 10 is our largest display in 1080p full HD—now 30% faster thanks to the powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.

