VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz variable refresh rates from $548

-
WalmartHDTVHome TheaterVIZIO
$150 off From $548

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO 65-inch M65Q8 4K AirPlay 2 Quantum Smart TV for $698 shipped. Down from $778, today’s offer is marking only the second time we’ve seen this model on sale and matches the all-time low set back in October. VIZIO’s latest M-Series TV delivers 65-inches of 4K picture to your setup complete with 90-zone active full array dimming and 800-nits of peak brightness. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support are joined by access to various streaming services, as well as Chromecast and Alexa integration. Next-generation console gamers will appreciate the 120Hz variable refresh rate and there’s also four HDMI ports to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Walmart has marked the previous-generation MQ6 version of VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K TV down to $548. Usually fetching $698, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and saves you 22%. Here you’re looking at a similar roster of smart features with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit in tow, but with a notably lower peak brightness and only 12 dimming zones. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 900 customers.

To go with your new TV, earlier today we spotted a discount on VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Ch. Sound System with Dolby Atmos on sale at over $400 off. But there are also plenty of other offers in our home theater guide right now, as well, including these Anker Nebula projectors on sale from $238.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M-Series® 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays up to 85% more color over standard 4K HDR TVs1, for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Active Full Array® backlight precisely adapts brightness to produce deeper black levels and more radiant contrast, enhanced by UltraBright 800, which achieves up to 800 nits peak brightness for dazzling highlights.

