Upgrade to Dolby Atmos with VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Ch. Sound System at $599 (Save $401)

40% off $599

Amazon offers the VIZIO SB46514-F6 46-inch Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System for $599 shipped. Having dropped from $1,000, a price you’ll still pay direct from VIZIO, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $100, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 46-inch sound bar, this VIZIO package is supplemented by a pair of wireless satellite speakers as well as a dedicated subwoofer for plenty of added bass. On top of Dolby Atmos support, you’re also going to enjoy Chromecast integration and immersive surround sound. On top of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also an HDMI input and 3.5mm jack. Rated 4/5 stars from 210 customers.

Those who can get away without the more full-featured home theater package found above will want to check out the VIZIO 5.1-channel Sound Bar system at $250 instead. You’re still going to be bringing a Dolby Atmos-enabled package to your setup complete with a wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers, but without as well-rounded of a sound profile. Rated 4/5 stars.

Then go hit up our home theater guide for even more price cuts. This morning already saw a series of Anker Nebula projectors go on sale from $238, which are joined by ongoing price cuts on Sony’s lineup of AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs starting at $448.

VIZIO Dolby Atmos Sound System features:

Premium sound has entered a new dimension. The VIZIO 46″ 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos produces sound from all around you even from above. Just like premium theaters powered by Dolby Atmos, these immersive experiences let you. Unique upward-firing speakers deliver 10 total channels of incredible sound, with easy installation that takes just minutes.

