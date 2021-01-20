Save on Anker’s Nebula projectors and more from $238

Anker’s Amazon storefront is discounting its line of Nebula projectors this morning. You can score the Mars II Pro Portable Projector for $459.99. That’s a $90 savings from the regular going rate and matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Anker’s Mars II portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Nebula Capsule Portable Projector for $237.99. As a comparison, that’s down from the typical $350 going rate and the second-lowest offer we’ve seen. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for a few years now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And for a more high-end option, you can score the newer Nebula Cosmos 1080p HDR Projector for $649.99. Today’s offer is a $100 savings or so from the regular going rate. This model ditches the portable design for a standalone projector with support for HD and HDR10 content along with streaming services, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro features:

Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.

Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

