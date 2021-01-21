CanaKit Raspberry Pi bundles are up to 45% off starting at lows of $50, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of CanaKit Raspberry Pi bundles starting at $50. Free shipping is available for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the Raspberry Pi Kit for Dummies is marked down to $49.99. Normally fetching $90 these days, this offer saves you 45% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This kit is centered around the Raspberry Pi 3, delivering 1GB of RAM alongside a 64-bit quad-core processor that’s versatile enough to run a variety of programs. So whether you’re looking to assemble a retro arcade, center your smart home around a new platform, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Included in this bundle is the miniature computer itself alongside a power supply, microSD card, and other necessities. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Regardless of which kit you end up with, scoring the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 might be a great way to elevate your projects. It goes for $24 at Amazon and lets you build a HomeKit-enabled smart camera, webcams, and more out of the CanaKits on sale today. Learn more about how it can be incorporated into various projects right here.

Then go hit up our networking guide for all of the other ways to upgrade your setup. We’re still seeing an all-time low on TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System, which is down to $130. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts right here, as well.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 set features:

Includes Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU. 32GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card Pre-loaded with NOOBS, USB MicroSD Card Reader. CanaKit Premium High-Gloss Raspberry Pi 4 Case with Fan Mount, CanaKit Low Noise Bearing System Fan. CanaKit 3.5A USB-C Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with Noise Filter, Set of Heat Sinks, Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable – 6 foot (Supports up to 4K 60p). CanaKit USB-C PiSwitch (On/Off Power Switch for Raspberry Pi 4)

