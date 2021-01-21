FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off starting at $19

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
50% off From $19

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphone cases headlined by the S20+ S-View Flip Cover at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is $4 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s S-View Cover protects your Galaxy S20+ with a folio-style design that won’t add too much bulk. Comprised of an antimicrobial material, it clicks onto the back of your device and sports a front flap that folds closed when not in use. There’s also a transparent cutout for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 310 customers.

Other official Samsung Galaxy cases:

You’ll find all of the other discounts on essentials for your Android handset, as well as iPhones and more in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. That’s alongside the ongoing series of deals on official Google Pixel 4 cases from $16.50, which are live alongside the first discount on the Pixel 5 Fabric cover at $28

Galaxy S20+ S-View Flip Cover features:

With the Samsung Galaxy S20+ S-View Flip Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. The case’s slim profile and lightweight materials ensure tat the ergonomic design of your phone is unhindered so you can hold onto it comfortably.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Am...
Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF...
Save up to 25% on Marvel Legends collectibles: Captain ...
Today’s exercise equipment deals kick off from $1...
Marshall’s Alexa-enabled Stanmore II Speaker fall...
Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $93, more fro...
New Amazon low greets DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bi...
Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup sees up to $51 disc...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $650

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 delivers a 120Hz display at $580 (Save $70)

$580 Learn More
Reg. $90

Power the new Galaxy S21 on Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at $70 (Save 22%)

$70 Learn More
21% off

NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Amazon low at $18 Prime shipped

$18 Learn More
30% off

Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF bars, protein, more up to 30% off

From $11.50 Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on Marvel Legends collectibles: Captain America Shield $100, more from $75

From $75 Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell Smart Thermostat $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more

Learn More
24% off

Today’s exercise equipment deals kick off from $15 at Amazon

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $140

Refresh your MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate stock: 11-lbs. for $54 (Reg. up to $140)

$54 Learn More