Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off starting at $19

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphone cases headlined by the S20+ S-View Flip Cover at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is $4 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s S-View Cover protects your Galaxy S20+ with a folio-style design that won’t add too much bulk. Comprised of an antimicrobial material, it clicks onto the back of your device and sports a front flap that folds closed when not in use. There’s also a transparent cutout for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 310 customers.

You’ll find all of the other discounts on essentials for your Android handset, as well as iPhones and more in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. That’s alongside the ongoing series of deals on official Google Pixel 4 cases from $16.50, which are live alongside the first discount on the Pixel 5 Fabric cover at $28.

Galaxy S20+ S-View Flip Cover features:

With the Samsung Galaxy S20+ S-View Flip Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. The case’s slim profile and lightweight materials ensure tat the ergonomic design of your phone is unhindered so you can hold onto it comfortably.

