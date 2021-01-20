FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Official Google Pixel 4 cases hit all-time lows in select colors from $16.50

Amazon offers Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric Cases from $16.53. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, these cases typically goes for upwards of $40. Our previous mention was $20. Google’s official Pixel 4 cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Amazon customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Drop your investment and go with this lower-cost alternative from Spigen. At 40% less, you’ll be able to still count on solid protection and many of the same features detailed above. Amazon customers have left great ratings as well to date.

Jump over to our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on all things Google Pixel, iPhone, and more.

Google Pixel 4 cases feature:

  • Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel
  • This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant
  • Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches
  • Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh

