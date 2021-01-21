FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HomeKit highlights this $27 Meross Smart Table Lamp (Reg. $45)

-
Reg. $45 $27

Meross Direct via Amazon offers its HomeKit-enabled Smart Lamp for $26.99 when promo code OQTQBMTA is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Meross delivers an affordable price tag and full HomeKit integration with its smart table lamp, making it easy to illuminate your space with various colors and control it with Siri. If you’re outside Apple’s ecosystem, this lamp will also function alongside Alexa and Assistant, too. You can also count on schedule and timer features, as well, making it easy to automatically lay out your day and cut down on any energy vampires. Rated 4.5/5 stars and featured in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If you can ditch the smart home functionality, consider the more affordable night light from AUKEY at $20. It features many of the same specs, but in a more compact design sans any smart home functionality. It’s a great option for a bedside table or in your child’s room who made need a little extra light at night. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For more Meross deals, don’t miss yesterday’s roundup that features four Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plugs for just $5 each. You’l also find HomeKit-enabled outdoor smart plugs as part of this promotion, as well. Then dive into our smart home guide for more.

Meross HomeKit Smart Table Lamp features:

  • Smart Home Life: Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access. Note: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only.
  • Touch Control: Touch control on the top of the smart lamp to light up or off, change colors and adjust brightness.
  • Best Companion: 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit different occasions. Apple latest version supports color temperature.

