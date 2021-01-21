Score three Google Nest Cam Indoor at a low of $248 (Save 30%)

Google’s official eBay storefront is currently offering a 3-pack of its Nest Cam Indoor for $248 shipped. Normally fetching $129 each, we’ve been seeing the bundle here trend around $350 as of late with today’s offer beating the Amazon all-time low by $15 and marking the best to date. Google’s Nest Cam Indoor are a great way to expand your existing Assistant setup with some security features. On top of 1080p recording and two-way talk functionality, there’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like. Plus with three cameras, you’ll have ample coverage to keep tabs on the entire house. Over 10,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If going with a first-party option from Google isn’t a priority, you can save even more by picking up the best-selling Wyze Cam instead. You’ll find much of the same Assistant integration, as well as Alexa support and similar 1080p recording here, but with a more affordable $26 price tag. So regardless of if you just want a single camera or still want to grab three, you’ll make out for less than the featured package.

Those hoping to outfit their Siri setups with some extra security are also in luck, as several of Anker’s HomeKit cameras are on sale from $34 right now. You’ll find even more discounts in our smart home hub, as well, including this morning’s price cut on the Meross Smart HomeKit Table Lamp at $27.

Nest Cam Indoor features:

Sleek and compact, the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera can be positioned in your office or home for consistent video footage in 1080p HD resolution. Watch, listen, and speak to whomever is in the room using the camera’s 130° wide-angle field of view and built-in speaker and microphone. Industry-leading security means that your video feed and information is well protected. Enable two-factor authentication and take your account protection to the next level.

