Protect your data with Fellowes Micro-Cut Shredders at 50% off, deals from $29.50

Target is now offering 50% off a range of Fellowes shredders with deals from under $30. One standout is the Fellowes Powershred 8MC 8-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper Shredder for $35.99 shipped. RedCard holders can score it for $34.19 shipped. Regularly up to $72 at Target, this model goes for $65 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $53. Today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This model can shred eight sheets of paper per pass (security level P-4), staples and plastic credit cards included. It has a 3.8-gallon bin to fill up before it needs to be emptied as well as a “3-year cutter warranty.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s 50% price drops put the highly-rated Fellowes models below the comparable AmazonBasics variants by at least $9. But if you’re looking to ensure your investment stays in good shape and those blades stay sharp, it might be worth spending a few bucks on the Fellowes Powershred Performance Oil. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers and is designed to keep your unit “running at peak performance by conditioning the cutters and extending the life of your shredder.”

Speaking of home office gear, the gorgeous Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk is still on sale along with the Monoprice sit-stand desk at $50 off, and you’ll find plenty more right here.

The Fellowes Powershred 8MC Micro-Cut Shredder is essential for securely shredding sensitive documents, credit cards and other confidential materials. This child and pet safe shredder features patented Safety Lock, which disables the shredder for added safety protection. The 8MC shreds 8 sheets per pass into 7/64-inch x 25/64-inch cross-cut particles (Security Level P-4). Shreds for up to 5 minutes before a 30 minute cool down period is needed.