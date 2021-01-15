Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk, now $148 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Industrial Desk for $147.91 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This desk made by Walker Edison boasts a standout appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your home office setup. It boasts three storage cubbies, a removable pencil cup, and can uphold 100-pounds of weight. The unit spans 43- by 20.1- by 37-inches once you’ve pieced it together. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, it’s hard to undercut FURINNO’s Simplistic Study Table at $25. While it arguably won’t be as sturdy as the lead deal, it clocks in at roughly a sixth of the price. Once assembled it measures 31.5- by 29.8- by 15.5-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

Want a peek at what the future may hold? If so, be sure to have a look at Razer’s CES 2021 gaming chair concept. It wields a deployable 60-inch display, 4D armrests, and more. Our coverage highlights a bunch of details. There you’ll find Razer’s concept video, a photo, and the list goes on.

Walker Edison Industrial Desk features:

Table Stand

Three storage cubbies

Includes removable pencil cup

