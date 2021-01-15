FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk, now $148 (Reg. $200)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Reg. $200 $148

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Industrial Desk for $147.91 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This desk made by Walker Edison boasts a standout appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your home office setup. It boasts three storage cubbies, a removable pencil cup, and can uphold 100-pounds of weight. The unit spans 43- by 20.1- by 37-inches once you’ve pieced it together. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, it’s hard to undercut FURINNO’s Simplistic Study Table at $25. While it arguably won’t be as sturdy as the lead deal, it clocks in at roughly a sixth of the price. Once assembled it measures 31.5- by 29.8- by 15.5-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

Want a peek at what the future may hold? If so, be sure to have a look at Razer’s CES 2021 gaming chair concept. It wields a deployable 60-inch display, 4D armrests, and more. Our coverage highlights a bunch of details. There you’ll find Razer’s concept video, a photo, and the list goes on.

Walker Edison Industrial Desk features:

  • Table Stand
  • Three storage cubbies
  • Includes removable pencil cup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra b...
Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, no...
Be ready for cold brew season with KitchenAid’s S...
Quest protein cookies now 30% off: Double chocolate, pe...
ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router sees first discount...
Bring this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand to your de...
Upgrade your Apple Watch with four sport bands for $9.5...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 Pro Clear Case $7...
Show More Comments

Related

80% off

DiscountMags weekend sale starting from just $1/issue: GQ, Wired, Fast Company, more

From $5/yr. Learn More
$499 value

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra battery and charger at $419 (Save $80)

$419 Learn More
Reg. $40

Live Gold members can play Star Wars Squadrons, more for FREE this weekend

FREE Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Boots, slippers, more

From $35 Learn More

Synology debuts two new RS1221 NAS with AMD processors and 8-bay designs

Read more Learn More
46% off

Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, now priced from $24 (Up to 46% off)

$48 Learn More
Reg. $130

Be ready for cold brew season with KitchenAid’s Steel Maker/Dispenser at $80 (Reg. $130)

$80 Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $750 on Alienware UltraWides, 240Hz gaming monitors, more

$750 off Learn More