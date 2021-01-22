We have now spotted a number of notable deals on WandaVision Funko figures and more. Amazon is now offering the Funko POP! Marvel: WandaVision Halloween Wanda Vinyl Figure for $8.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale for $8.99 at GameStop. Regularly $12 at GameStop, this is as much as 25% off and the lowest total we can find. This one, much like the rest of the WandaVision characters on sale below, is your standard 4-inch Funko character ready to slide right into your growing collection. This is Wanda dawning the original original comic book version of Scarlet Witch’s costume for Halloween. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for the rest of today’s WandaVision Funko deals.

More WandaVision Funko deals:

Some of the deals come courtesy of GameStop’s Marvel Funko POP! sale offering up to 25% off select characters. The deals start at $9 and you can browse through everything right here.

While we are talking Marvel gear, be sure to check out these discounted Marvel Legends collectibles with options from $75 and up to 25% in savings, not to mention these deals on Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches

More on Funko Halloween Wanda:

From Marvel’s WandaVision is Halloween Wanda as a stylized Pop! vinyl figure.

For Halloween this year Wanda has dressed up in the original comic book version of Scarlet Witch’s costume.

Yet things seem to have gone topsy turvy and she needs your help finding Vision and the rest of their Marvel comrades in your WandaVision collection.

Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.15-inches tall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!