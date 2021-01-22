We have now spotted a number of notable deals on WandaVision Funko figures and more. Amazon is now offering the Funko POP! Marvel: WandaVision Halloween Wanda Vinyl Figure for $8.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale for $8.99 at GameStop. Regularly $12 at GameStop, this is as much as 25% off and the lowest total we can find. This one, much like the rest of the WandaVision characters on sale below, is your standard 4-inch Funko character ready to slide right into your growing collection. This is Wanda dawning the original original comic book version of Scarlet Witch’s costume for Halloween. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for the rest of today’s WandaVision Funko deals.
More WandaVision Funko deals:
- WandaVision 50s Wanda $9 (Reg. $12)
- WandaVision 50s Vision $9 (Reg. $12)
- WandaVision 70s Vision $9 (Reg. $12)
- WandaVision Pregnant 70s Wanda $9 (Reg. $12)
- WandaVision Halloween Vision $9 (Reg. $12)
- And even more…
Some of the deals come courtesy of GameStop’s Marvel Funko POP! sale offering up to 25% off select characters. The deals start at $9 and you can browse through everything right here.
More on Funko Halloween Wanda:
- From Marvel’s WandaVision is Halloween Wanda as a stylized Pop! vinyl figure.
- For Halloween this year Wanda has dressed up in the original comic book version of Scarlet Witch’s costume.
- Yet things seem to have gone topsy turvy and she needs your help finding Vision and the rest of their Marvel comrades in your WandaVision collection.
- Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.15-inches tall.
