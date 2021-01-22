FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Loads of WandaVision Funko POP! figures now on sale from $9 (Up to 25% off)

-
GameStop
25% off From $9

We have now spotted a number of notable deals on WandaVision Funko figures and more. Amazon is now offering the Funko POP! Marvel: WandaVision Halloween Wanda Vinyl Figure for $8.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale for $8.99 at GameStop. Regularly $12 at GameStop, this is as much as 25% off and the lowest total we can find. This one, much like the rest of the WandaVision characters on sale below, is your standard 4-inch Funko character ready to slide right into your growing collection. This is Wanda dawning the original original comic book version of Scarlet Witch’s costume for Halloween. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for the rest of today’s WandaVision Funko deals. 

More WandaVision Funko deals:

Some of the deals come courtesy of GameStop’s Marvel Funko POP! sale offering up to 25% off select characters. The deals start at $9 and you can browse through everything right here

While we are talking Marvel gear, be sure to check out these discounted Marvel Legends collectibles with options from $75 and up to 25% in savings, not to mention these deals on Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches

More on Funko Halloween Wanda:

  • From Marvel’s WandaVision is Halloween Wanda as a stylized Pop! vinyl figure.
  • For Halloween this year Wanda has dressed up in the original comic book version of Scarlet Witch’s costume.
  • Yet things seem to have gone topsy turvy and she needs your help finding Vision and the rest of their Marvel comrades in your WandaVision collection.
  • Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.15-inches tall.

