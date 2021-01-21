FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 25% on Marvel Legends collectibles: Captain America Shield $100, more from $75

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesHasbro
25% off From $75

Amazon currently offers the Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America Shield for $99.93 shipped. Down from $115, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the new release and marking the best price to date. Whether you’re just a fan of the first Avenger or are eagerly awaiting the Disney+ release of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this life-sized Captain America Shield is a notable addition to any Marvel collection. Alongside plenty of authentic details, this collectible will look just as good up on the wall as it will strapped to your arm as you recreate scenes from the MCU. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more Marvel Legends deals from $75.

Other notable Marvel Legends deals include:

While we’re talking Hasbro, be sure to check out the recently-unveiled 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica that launched at the end of last year. Then head over to our toys deal hub for other ways to keep the little ones (or even yourself) occupied, including various LEGO kits starting at $12.

Marvel Legends Captain America Shield features:

Iconic in its design and durability, the Captain America red, white, and blue premium role play shield is the ultimate combination of offense and defense! Specifically modeled on the First Avenger’s trademark symbol, the premium role play shield is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium finish for play or display. Marvel Legends The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Captain America premium role play shield is a notable addition to any Marvel fan collection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Hasbro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Am...
Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF...
Today’s exercise equipment deals kick off from $1...
Marshall’s Alexa-enabled Stanmore II Speaker fall...
Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $93, more fro...
New Amazon low greets DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bi...
Add the retro Tiger X-Men or Transformers handhelds to ...
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Max/mini Screen Prote...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

[Updated] Nintendo New Year game sale from $6.50: Mario Maker 2, Yoshi, Fenyx Rising, more

$6.50+ Learn More
Amazon lows

Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to all-time lows from $349 (Save $50)

$50 off Learn More
45% off

Add an egg cooker to your arsenal starting from just $8 for today only (Up to 45% off)

From $8 Learn More

Top 5 diaper bags that are stylishly functional for both mom and dad

Learn More
Reg. $35

Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse strikes new Amazon low from $24 (Reg. $35)

$24 Learn More
50% off

Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off starting at $19

From $19 Learn More
21% off

NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Amazon low at $18 Prime shipped

$18 Learn More
30% off

Amazon health/fitness supplement sale from $11.50: CLIF bars, protein, more up to 30% off

From $11.50 Learn More