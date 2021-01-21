Save up to 25% on Marvel Legends collectibles: Captain America Shield $100, more from $75

Amazon currently offers the Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America Shield for $99.93 shipped. Down from $115, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the new release and marking the best price to date. Whether you’re just a fan of the first Avenger or are eagerly awaiting the Disney+ release of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this life-sized Captain America Shield is a notable addition to any Marvel collection. Alongside plenty of authentic details, this collectible will look just as good up on the wall as it will strapped to your arm as you recreate scenes from the MCU. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more Marvel Legends deals from $75.

Other notable Marvel Legends deals include:

While we’re talking Hasbro, be sure to check out the recently-unveiled 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica that launched at the end of last year. Then head over to our toys deal hub for other ways to keep the little ones (or even yourself) occupied, including various LEGO kits starting at $12.

Marvel Legends Captain America Shield features:

Iconic in its design and durability, the Captain America red, white, and blue premium role play shield is the ultimate combination of offense and defense! Specifically modeled on the First Avenger’s trademark symbol, the premium role play shield is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium finish for play or display. Marvel Legends The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Captain America premium role play shield is a notable addition to any Marvel fan collection.

