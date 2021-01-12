FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to all-time lows from $349 (Save $50)

$50 off

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Hero Captain America Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just three times before. Garmin’s Legacy Smartwatch is centered around a 45mm circular touchscreen display that’s backed by a bevy of fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring. But the real draw of this smart wearable is its Captain America theming, with a Vibranium-like brushed stainless steel bezel, Marvel UI elements, and a leather band to complete the First Avenger aesthetic. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 155 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re more of a Captain Marvel fan, Amazon is also discounting another style of the Garmin Legacy Hero Series smartwatches decked out in Carol Danvers stylings for $349. Down from $400, today’s offer matches the all-time low and saves you $50. Here you’re looking at all of the same fitness tracking and smartwatch features found above, but with a Captain Marvel-inspired design complete with gold trim and a leather band. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But while you’re looking to nail those New Year’s workout goals, be sure to swing by our sports and fitness hub for plenty of other markdowns. An all-time low has returned on the HealthKit-equipped Wyze Scale at $19.50, alongside this top-rated weight bench at $100. You can even get your little ones in on the action with the Little Tikes basketball set at $20.

Garmin Captain America Smartwatch features:

Legacy Hero Series 45mm special edition smartwatch inspired by Captain American. Includes premium materials influenced by your favorite superhero, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features midnight blue, silver and brown leather elements and a brushed stainless steel bezel modeled after Captain America’s vibranium shield.

