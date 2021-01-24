Save up to 80% on Amazon Charts Kindle eBooks starting at $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of its Amazon Charts unputdownable eBooks starting at $0.99. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with a collection of different genres includes from sci-fi and mystery to biographies and much more. And because we’re talking about Goodreads Choice Award-winning titles, everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating, as well. There’s also quite a few best-sellers here, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Be sure to check out all of the other discounted titles today before diving into all of the ongoing price cuts in our media guide. You can still take advantage of Amazon’s First Reads January eBook freebies before the month ends, but then make sure you lock-in a Bon Appetit magazine subscription while its down to just $4 per year.

Two years ago, Louise le Blanc fled her coven and took shelter in the city of Cesarine, forsaking all magic and living off whatever she could steal. There, witches like Lou are hunted. They are feared. And they are burned. As a huntsman of the Church, Reid Diggory has lived his life by one principle: Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live. But when Lou pulls a wicked stunt, the two are forced into an impossible situation—marriage.