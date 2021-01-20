FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags is now expanding its Deals of the Week with a series of new price drops including a particularly notable Bon Appetit subscription offer. While we are still tracking a host of deals on Architectural Digest and others, you can now add Bon Appetit and Reader’s Digest to the mix. With offers starting from $4, this is a great chance to either extend your existing subs or jump in for the first time with a major discount. Head below for additional details on today’s Bon Appetit subscription and more. 

You’ll find a few notable offers on tap here but the real standouts are Reader’s Digest and, even more so, Bon Appetit magazine. You can now score a 1-year subscription to the cooking magazine for just $4 with free delivery. Currently listed at $30 on Amazon, this is easily the lowest price we can find. In fact, it is $1 below the usual $5 price drop we see on the weekends and a perfect chance to land this Bon Appetit subscription on your coffee table every month. 

Bon Appetit magazine “appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer.” From recipe ideas to family meal planning and tips on healthy eating, Bon Appetit is great for folks focused on their diet, and their wallets considering today’s price drop. 

Browse through the rest of the deals right here and then head over to the wider Deals of the Week offers here. Then, dig into the Gold Box eBook deals from $2 and these WandaVision graphic novels/comics from $1

More on the Bon Appetit subscription:

Each issue of Bon Appetit magazine appeals to both seasoned cooks and beginners. Articles focus on tips for improving existing skills in the kitchen, as well as helpful advice new cooks can follow to ensure each dish they try at home is a success. For busy readers who work all day and have little time to spare in the kitchen, Bon Appetit magazine includes some dishes that are fresh, quick, and easy to prepare.

