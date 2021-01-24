Hit the slopes with a pair of highly-rated ski and snowboard goggles for $35 (Save 46%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Riftbox Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 7,000+) via Amazon is offerings the Wildhorn Roca Snowboard and Ski Goggles for $34.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $65, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. These goggles come in a variety of colorwares and feature adjustable straps as well as a frameless design. Be prepared the next time you hit the slopes and add these to your bag of gear. Plus, WildHorn is the official supplier of America’s National and Olympic Ski and Snowboard team, so you’ll be getting an accessory good enough for the pros. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If the Olympic team seal of approval doesn’t do anything for you, going with this pair of more affordable OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles at $28 is a great way to save further. You’ll be able to choose from a variety of styles, but aren’t quite as sleek as the featured offerings. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that your goggles have been updated to get you ready for the slopes, check out this pair of discounted Carhartt Insulated Mitts that are on sale for just $15. That’s alongside everything else in our fashion guide that’ll have you ready for cold weather outings, including all of the markdowns in this Mountain Hardwear outlet sale.

More on the Wildhorn Roca Snowboard Goggles:

Our ski goggles are designed with a six rare earth N45 magnet and an integrated clip locking system to allow a quick lens swap for customized and optimal performance in almost any light condition. The interchangeable Roca snowboard goggles offer 7 different Aurora lens options in a wide range of colors and tints for all-day use.

