Mountain Hardwear updates your outerwear, apparel, more from $15 during its outlet event

Mountain Hardwear takes up to 60% off outlet styles including popular outerwear, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Glacial Storm Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $135 and originally was priced at $225. This stylish vest comes in three color options and features a down insulation to promote all-day warmth. It can also be machine-washed to stay looking nice for years to come. You can easily dress it up or down depending on the occasion as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Norse Peak Pullover is currently marked down to $45, which is $30 off the original rate. This pullover is available in five color options and the lightweight fabric is nice for workouts. It also features a stylish snap-neck closure and has a zippered pocket to store a key or cash.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!