Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: 911 Operator, Finding, Earth 3D World Atlas, more

It’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing some solid price drops on Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac Mini this morning, we are now turning our attention to the day’s best app deals courtesy of its digital storefronts. Our collection is highlighted by titles like 911 Operator, Tahrir App, Finding.., Earth 3D – World Atlas, Cardinal Land, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hashtag for Instagram Finder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HUJI PHOTO – Quick Filter Cam: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: $1 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Disk Space Analyzer: Inspector: FREE (Reg. $8)

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

