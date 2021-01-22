Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 and 3 from $16, RE Village demo FREE, more

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft have some great digital deals live on Resident Evil 2. On Xbox, the standard version is down to $15.99 from the usual $40 while the digital deluxe option is down to $19.99 from the regular $50. You’ll also find the digital deluxe version on sale for $19.99 via PSN as well. Fresh on the heels of new gameplay and the now available FREE demo for Resident Evil 8 Village, this is a great way to relive the events of RE2 (in glorious remake fashion) before the latest game releases in May. Down below, you’ll find loads of Resident Evil deals for Switch, the new Hitman 3, The Evil Within, Resident Evil 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PSN Games Under $20 sale
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise Sale up to 67% off
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- Overcooked! 1+ 2 Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! 2 Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Broforce Switch $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $22.50 (Reg. $35+)
- With Target Circle promo
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mad Max $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $45 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
