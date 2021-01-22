FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 and 3 from $16, RE Village demo FREE, more

-
Reg. $40+ $16+

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft have some great digital deals live on Resident Evil 2. On Xbox, the standard version is down to $15.99 from the usual $40 while the digital deluxe option is down to $19.99 from the regular $50. You’ll also find the digital deluxe version on sale for $19.99 via PSN as well. Fresh on the heels of new gameplay and the now available FREE demo for Resident Evil 8 Village, this is a great way to relive the events of RE2 (in glorious remake fashion) before the latest game releases in May. Down below, you’ll find loads of Resident Evil deals for Switch, the new Hitman 3, The Evil Within, Resident Evil 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year

Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch

New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events

Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, more

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

