Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Astral Chain on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, and while we have seen a few price drops lately, this one doesn’t go on sale all that often. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Set in a stylish apocalyptic setting, players must uncover the mysteries of the Astral Plane and a horde of invading beings with the help from a tethered robot-like companion known as a Legion. These Legions provide devastating attack power and will also help with investigations, solving environmental puzzles, and more. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive, Borderlands 3, Daemon X Machina, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Resident Evil Village demo, and much more.

