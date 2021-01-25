Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Astral Chain on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, and while we have seen a few price drops lately, this one doesn’t go on sale all that often. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Set in a stylish apocalyptic setting, players must uncover the mysteries of the Astral Plane and a horde of invading beings with the help from a tethered robot-like companion known as a Legion. These Legions provide devastating attack power and will also help with investigations, solving environmental puzzles, and more. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive, Borderlands 3, Daemon X Machina, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Resident Evil Village demo, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PSN Games Under $20 sale
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $8 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $40 (Reg. $60)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $15 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise Sale up to 67% off
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- On PS5 and Series X/S
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more
Microsoft announces first Xbox Live Gold price increase in years
Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year
Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch
New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events
Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, more
New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more
