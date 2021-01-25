FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Astral Chain on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, and while we have seen a few price drops lately, this one doesn’t go on sale all that often. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Set in a stylish apocalyptic setting, players must uncover the mysteries of the Astral Plane and a horde of invading beings with the help from a tethered robot-like companion known as a Legion. These Legions provide devastating attack power and will also help with investigations, solving environmental puzzles, and more. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive, Borderlands 3, Daemon X Machina, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Resident Evil Village demo, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more

Microsoft announces first Xbox Live Gold price increase in years

Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year

Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch

New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events

Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, more

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

