elago’s MagSafe-focused iPhone and Apple Watch charger sees first discount to $23.50

elago’s Amazon storefront offers its new MS Charging Tray Duo for $23.40 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this just-released dock typically goes for $28. Today’s deal is the first we’ve seen to date. elago leverages a user-supplied MagSafe and Apple Watch charger to deliver an all-in-one power solution. The silicone case locks your chargers in place and even delivers a designated spot to put your keys, AirPods, and more, as well. This is one of the first MagSafe-focused charging stations we’ve seen and certainly the most affordable. elago’s line of products has stellar ratings across the board. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Now, if you’re looking for a MagSafe charger only and don’t mind forgoing the Apple Watch functionality included above, consider this aluminum alternative instead. You’ll still need to supply your own MagSafe charger, but there’s a lot to like here if you’re going for a simplified setup. Simply route your MagSafe charger through the base and you’ll have a dedicated stand for checking notifications and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now that your charging setup is taken care of, make sure to jump over to our smartphone accessories guide for more deals. You’ll find a wide range of add-ons for your iPhone and Android setup, including a nice discount right now on the official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger for $66.

elago MS Charging Tray Duo features:

elago’s new Tray Duo is COMPATIBLE WITH MagSafe and HELPS ORGANIZE your space by providing an area to keep your things in ONE SPOT. KEEP YOUR DESK OR COUNTER ORGANIZED while CHARGING your phone and Apple Watch!

THE TRAY IS MADE FROM premium, scratch-free silicone material which helps PROTECT YOUR THINGS and the surface the Tray rests on. Keep your keys, wallet, rings, etc in the tray section and ALWAYS KNOW WHERE YOUR THINGS ARE!

CABLE MANAGEMENT CUTOUTS HELP KEEP the cable clutter organized and out of the way. ORGANIZE, PROTECT, AND CHARGE at the same time! MagSafe and Apple Watch Charger not included!

