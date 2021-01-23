FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s high-end Pixel Stand delivers 10W charging, photo mode, more at $66 (Reg. $80)

Walmart currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $65.94 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $80 for this, and today’s deal is the first price drop that we’ve tracked since Black Friday when it hit an all-time low of $40. If you own any of Google’s Pixel smartphones that feature Qi wireless charging, then Pixel Stand is the perfect way to power your device. It delivers 10W wireless charging and turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, or even a smart home controller. Rated 4.5/5 stars, but you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t have a Pixel, but want a premium Qi stand, then we’ve got you covered. The iOttie Ion is a great choice. It offers up to 7.5W charging on iPhone and 10W power for Samsung and other supported devices. At around $30 on Amazon, it comes in at another $10 below today’s deal but delivers a similar experience.

Ready to pick up a new smartphone? Well, we’re tracking two notable discounts on Google’s Pixel devices, one of which can use the power of today’s lead deal. To start off with, the Pixel 3 XL is currently down to $300 at B&H, ushering in a $200 discount. If you’d rather leverage 5G connectivity instead of Qi charging, the Pixel 4a 5G is on sale for $459 right now, which is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

