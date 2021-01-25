Revamp your setup with KitchenAid’s Full Size Dish Rack at $48.50 (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack for $48.59 shipped. Regularly closer to $60 and currently starting at a bloated $79 at Walmart, today’s offer is nearly 25% off, the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2020, and the best we can find. This model is designed to drain directly back in your sink or atop a drying mat on the countertop. The satin coated, rust-resistant wires secure your plates, bowls, cups and full-sized pots and pans with ease, while the self-draining board moves the drying process along. The flatware caddy is removable and a series of adjustable compartments can be customized to your preferences. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the grey colorway and brand name on today’s lead deal aren’t getting you excited, save even more with the Simple Houseware 2-Tier Dish Rack and Drainboard for under $23 Prime shipped. This one also features a detachable container for your cutlery along with impressive user ratings from over 5,300 reviews. Whichever model you go with, a handy OXO Good Grips Dish Brush for under $6 Prime shipped might be in order as well.

We also spotted 3.4-quarts of digital air fryer for just $30 shipped today, but you’ll want to dig into your home goods deal hub for additional offers for around the house as well. Amazon’s New Year New You sale is still in full swing with loads of notable deals on protein products, CLIF bars, and more, just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set while you’re at it.

More on the KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack:

Multi-Functional: Large capacity, designed to drain over any sink or atop a drying mat on the countertop, this dish rack can handle assorted dinnerware such as plates, bowls, and cups and full sized pots and pans

High Quality: Heavy duty, satin coated, rust resistant wires secure items and soft feet keeps dish rack from scratching countertops

Easy Draining: Self-draining board is designed with the perfect pitch, to avoid water pooling in the rack and is removable for easy cleaning

