Bring home 3.4-quarts of digital air fryer for just $30 shipped today (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 3.4-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also available via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $70 in savings and the lowest we can find. Although you will find this model via third-party Amazon sellers starting at $58 or so. A great way to still enjoy golden crispy foods without all of the unhealthy oil, this model can cook up 3.4-quarts of fries, chicken, and a whole lot more. It features an adjustable temperature range to support a wide variety of recipes alongside a series of preset cooking programs, a built-in timer, and dishwater-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

As of right now, today’s deal is among the most affordable options we can find, brand name or otherwise. The Chefman TurboFry, at nearly half the size of today’s lead deal, is currently listed at $40, for example. Although you might want to consider spending a fraction of your savings on The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook for some new ideas as well as our latest cookbook roundup.

Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchenware, essentials, and much more. We are still tracking notable offers on Blendtec’s Classic 570 Blender, this instant thermometer for $8.50, and be sure to check out today’s Home Depot smart home sale with offers on Nest, Honeywell, and more up to 30% off.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. Its BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food. And cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

