Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hits Amazon all-time low at $50 (Reg. $120+)

-
Calphalon
Reg. $120+ $50

Amazon is now offering the 6-piece Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware set for $50.01 shipped. Regularly $150, this set has started to come down in price over the last several months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It features everything a home baker might need in terms of cookware including a cookie sheet and pans for brownies, cakes, and more. The oven- and dishwater-safe cookware separates itself from the competition with heat-resistant, non-slip silicone feet allowing it to safely go from the oven to the countertop, with no trivets or pot holders needed. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

But if the fancy heat-resistant design isn’t getting you excited, take a look at the AmazonBasics 6-Piece Nonstick Oven Bakeware Baking Set for just $28 shipped. Including much of the same pieces as today’s lead deal, this set will have you baking for a fraction of the price and carries even better 4+ star reviews from over 6,600 Amazon customers. 

Speaking of kitchen and cookware upgrades, we also have a series of air fryer offers starting from $19, this Dalmo Touchless Faucet, and over $50 off Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker. We are also tracking some notable offers in the Home Depot garage door opener sale and plenty more right here

More on the Calphalon Countertop Safe Bakeware set:

  • Nonstick Bakeware that’s safe to place directly on countertops straight out of the oven
  • Heat-resistant, no-slip silicone feet protect countertops from surface damage and accidental burns while eliminating the need for trivets or pot holders
  • Bakeware heats evenly for consistent results
  • Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

