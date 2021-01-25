Today, NERF is out with its latest collection of blasters, this time expanding the more competitive Rival lineup with a series of new foam arsenal upgrades. Introducing a new feature, the upcoming NERF Rival Curve Shot series lives up to its name with the ability to shoot around corners. Head below for a closer look at all three of the upcoming blasters and all of the details on when you can add them to your own NERF armament.

NERF debuts new Rival Curve Shot series

After partnering with Disney to give Mandalorian fans an authentic 4-foot-long blaster of the bounty hunter’s iconic rifle, Hasbro is back to debut a new collection of releases with a unique selling point. Expanding the Rival lineup, NERF is bringing the ability to shoot around corners into your at-home shootouts.

With three new blasters due out over the course of this year, the NERF Rival Curve collection lives up to its name with the ability to adjust the angle of your shot. Each one also has a more sleek design that departs from the usual stylings of the Rival lineup, but still fire the spherical foam projectiles rather than the usual dart designs.

The NERF Rival Curve lineup kicks off with the most affordable Flex XXI-100 blaster. This $15 side arm includes five rounds and is the smallest foam armament in the collection. It’s also joined by a more midrange offering named the Sideswipe XXI-1200 that features a 12-round, side-loading internal magazine for some extra firepower. This one will sell for $25 when it launches alongside the smaller blaster on March 1.

As for the flagship blaster in the new NERF Rival Curve series, the Helix XXI-2000 delivers a more rifle-style design for those looking to take the action to the next level. This blaster sports a easy-load hopper on the side that lets you quickly reload shots and includes 20 of Rival rounds. It’ll launch as a Target exclusive at a later date than the other two NERF Rival Curve blasters, arriving on August 1. This one will debut at the $30 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

NERF’s latest releases may rely on a single gimmick, but I think the ability to actually curve shots around walls is going to be a particularly novel way to deck out your foam blaster arsenal. The price tags on the entire NERF Rival Curve Shot line are also pretty affordable considering the new features set, which is always a plus here.

