Nintendo plushies and apparel up to 25% off: Animal Crossing, Mario, more from $7

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering a number of notable deals on a series of Zelda, Mario, and Animal Crossing collectibles. You can score the Club Mocchi Mocchi Mega Plush (Tom Nook or Isabelle) for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, both characters are 20% off the going rate, at new Amazon all-time lows, and are now at the best prices we can find. These huggable Animal Crossing plushy toys are great for the kids and your growing collection. The 15-inch plushies are described as having a “unique squishy texture” and are suitable for ages three and up. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. Head below for even more discounts on Nintendo and Animal Crossing collectibles.

More Nintendo and Animal Crossing collectibles:

More on the Club Mocchi Mocchi Animal Crossing Plush:

SUPER SOFT: Huggable Animal Crossing Isabelle plush toy for kids has a unique squishy texture and is super soft to touch

COLLECTIBLE TOY: Collectible stuffed toys featuring fan-favorite characters from Nintendo

SUITABLE FOR: Ages 3 years and up

Officially licensed Nintendo product

Designed in Japan

