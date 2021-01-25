FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo plushies and apparel up to 25% off: Animal Crossing, Mario, more from $7

-
Apps Games
25% off From $7

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering a number of notable deals on a series of Zelda, Mario, and Animal Crossing collectibles. You can score the Club Mocchi Mocchi Mega Plush (Tom Nook or Isabelle) for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, both characters are 20% off the going rate, at new Amazon all-time lows, and are now at the best prices we can find. These huggable Animal Crossing plushy toys are great for the kids and your growing collection. The 15-inch plushies are described as having a “unique squishy texture” and are suitable for ages three and up. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. Head below for even more discounts on Nintendo and Animal Crossing collectibles. 

More Nintendo and Animal Crossing collectibles:

Head over to our latest gaming roundup for all of the best deals on Nintendo Switch titles. Then go check out the new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console, our hands-on reviews for Animal Crossing New Horizons and Pikmin 3 Deluxe as well as all of the latest details on New Pokémon Snap

More on the Club Mocchi Mocchi Animal Crossing Plush:

  • SUPER SOFT: Huggable Animal Crossing Isabelle plush toy for kids has a unique squishy texture and is super soft to touch
  • COLLECTIBLE TOY: Collectible stuffed toys featuring fan-favorite characters from Nintendo
  • SUITABLE FOR: Ages 3 years and up
  • Officially licensed Nintendo product
  • Designed in Japan

