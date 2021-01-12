This morning Nintendo announced a new Switch colorway in the form of the Mario Red and Blue Edition. The new console, which is set to launch alongside the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, is slated to hit store shelves next month with a new colorful design inspired by the brand’s iconic mascot and with some extra goodies. Head below for more details.

Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console

It would seem the obviously Mario-inspired console design would have made a lot of sense to be announced as part of the 35th anniversary of Nintendo’s world-famous plumber during last fall’s festivities. But it has finally arrived nonetheless.

Outside of the slew of colorful Joy-Con out there, Nintendo’s Japan-only customizer, and that Animal Crossing-themed Switch console that hit around this time last year, this appears to be the first new Switch colorway. More specifically speaking, the fire-engine red and Mario blue color blocking adorns the entire system including the dock, Joy-Con, Joy-Con Grip, and the Switch itself.

Nintendo seems to have left the Switch kickstand gray for some reason, slightly breaking the all-red look of the console, but it does tie the design in with the dark gray buttons mounted atop the Joy-Con here. Speaking of which, the two-color Joy-Con sport blue straps with a yellow tab that matches nicely with the bonus case Nintendo is throwing in. As seen in the imagery above and sitting alongside included screen protectors, the Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch also ships with a nice carrying case emblazoned with various Mario Bros. iconography and a yellow accent zipper tab.

The new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch is set to hit store shelves on February 12, 2021 – the same day as the aforementioned Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – in both North America and Europe.

9to5Toys’ Take

While this colorway certainly isn’t for everyone – I would have preferred an entirely red design – Mario’s colors are iconic for a reason. While it is slated to ship at the usual $299.99, which is the same price as the standard Switch hardware, it’s nice to see Nintendo throwing in a free case and screen protector. But it’s somewhat disappointing there isn’t a version with the re-released game that it is shipping on the same day.

