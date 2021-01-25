Panasonic’s Body Groomer and Trimmer hits Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer and Trimmer for Men at $30 shipped. Regularly between $65 and $70, today’s offer is as much as 57% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. For comparison, it is currently on sale for $50 at both Best Buy and Target. This model features wide edge, hypoallergenic trimmer blades “with rounded edges for comfort and minimal irritation” during full-body grooming. The waterproof shaver can be used dry or in the shower with cordless operation, includes three comb attachments for various lengths/body parts, and comes with a charger/storage stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you won’t get the specially-designed V-shape trimmer head here, a solid alternative worth considering is the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100 Trimmer. It comes in at under $20 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from over 11,700 Amazon customers. This one trades out the rechargeable batteries of two AAs (up to 2-months of use) and only comes with two comb lengths, but it will help get the job done for less.

Alongside your new body grooming routine, some new clothes to refresh your 2021 wardrobe might be in order as well. From affordable timepieces to winter gear and loads of workout apparel, you’ll want to swing by our fashion deal hub for a closer look at what’s on tap.

More on the Panasonic Body Groomer and Trimmer:

Gentle wide edge blades: Panasonic body hair trimmer for men uses wide edge, hypoallergenic trimmer blades specially designed with rounded edges for comfort and minimal irritation while grooming underarms, chest, back, legs, groin and more

V shaped head: Contoured V shape body groomer head cleanly grooms hard to trim areas like the groin and glutes; Slim, sure grip handle ensures easy trimming control

Additional trimmer attachments: Three specially designed trimmer attachments adjust trimming lengths for precision grooming of different body areas

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!