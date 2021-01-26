Anker launches Gold Box at Amazon from $11 featuring latest chargers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off charging accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerExtend Capsule 3 Desktop Charger at $44.99. Regularly $70 at the time of our Tested with 9to5Toys review, today’s deal represents a match of the all-time low. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.
Other notable deals today include:
- PowerCore 20000mAh Battery: $42 (Reg. $60)
- PowerCore Fusion III Wall Charger: $28 (Reg. $40)
- 3-in-1 10W Qi Charger: $30 (Reg. $45)
- 63W Quick Charge Desktop Charger: $26 (Reg. $35)
- …and more!
In case you missed it yesterday, Anker launched another sale this week. There’s plenty of great price drops inside, including popular Nebula Astro Mini portable projector that’s down to $240 from the usual $300 going rate. Browse through the entire sale here for more.
Anker PowerExtend features:
- Charge at High Speed: A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger.
- Clutter-Free Charging: With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.
- Superior Safety: Equipped with a wide range of safety features including surge protection, overload protection, a fire-resistant casing, and more to keep you and your devices completely safe.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!