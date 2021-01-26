FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker launches Gold Box at Amazon from $11 featuring latest chargers, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Up to 35% From $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off charging accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerExtend Capsule 3 Desktop Charger at $44.99. Regularly $70 at the time of our Tested with 9to5Toys review, today’s deal represents a match of the all-time low. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable deals today include:

In case you missed it yesterday, Anker launched another sale this week. There’s plenty of great price drops inside, including popular Nebula Astro Mini portable projector that’s down to $240 from the usual $300 going rate. Browse through the entire sale here for more.

Anker PowerExtend features:

  • Charge at High Speed: A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger.
  • Clutter-Free Charging: With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.
  • Superior Safety: Equipped with a wide range of safety features including surge protection, overload protection, a fire-resistant casing, and more to keep you and your devices completely safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Wat...
Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50%...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models now $100 off starting at ...
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm hits all-time low at $376...
Our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless TH...
TACKLIFE’s 800A portable jump starter falls to $4...
Add 16.4-feet of RGB LED lighting to your home from und...
Fight dry air: TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifie...
Show More Comments

Related

47% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charger $22 (27% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Football Manager 2021, Money Pro Finance AR, more

FREE+ Learn More
65% off

Oakley offers up to 65% off sunglasses, backpacks, apparel, more from $6 shipped

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $20

Score rare savings on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more from $81

From $81 Learn More
Orig. $550

Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying now just $270 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $550)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers styles for just $30 shipped + up to 50% off hundreds of shoes

$30 Learn More