Anker starts the week with projectors, iPhone accessories, more on sale from $9.50

A new sale on Anker’s Amazon storefront has popped up this morning featuring deals on smartphone accessories, home theater essentials, and much more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Projector for $239.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. With a 100ANSI brightness rating, this isn’t the most powerful of Anker’s offerings, which top out at 500 lumens. However, it should do just fine for movie nights. It’s also capable of pushing out an image between 20- and 100-inches alongside HDMI, USB-C, and Bluetooth connectivity. Find out more in our hands-on review that so far agrees with Amazon customers. More below.

Other notable deals include:

In case you missed it this morning, elago’s MagSafe-focused iPhone and Apple Watch charger saw its first discount. Now down to $23.50, this is the best price we’ve tracked since it was announced earlier this month. Jump over to our smartphone accessories roundup for more.

Anker Nebula Astro Mini features:

  • The World is Your Cinema: Transform any location, from your bedroom to your backyard and beyond, into your own personal movie theater thanks to Astro’s pocket-sized design.
  • Endless Entertainment: Enjoy a universe of entertainment in the palm of your hand with Android 7.1. Binge-watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or keep the kids occupied via YouTube Kids and more.
  • Watch Without Worry: Eye Guard Tech provides added protection for curious kids who take an interest in Astro’s bright DLP bulb. If anyone comes within a maximum of 60 cm of the front of the bulb, Astro switches off projection automatically, protecting their eyes.

