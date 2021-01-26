Put this sleek stainless steel band on your Apple Watch for $15.50

AnwautAuthorization (96% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $15.29 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. That’s down from the usual $20 going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This is an affordable stainless steel Apple Watch band, bypassing those pricier first-party alternatives. It’s compatible with both 42 and 44mm models and ships with adjustable clasps for just the right sizing. I’m really a big fan of the color here, which is one of the closest matches we’ve seen to Apple’s official shade. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 500 Amazon customers.

Anwaut Apple Watch Band features:

Stainless steel replacement band for Apple watch Series 6/SE/5/4/3/2/1 and is compatible with the 42mm and 44mm iWatch and fits wrist sizes 5.5″to 8.07″

Gradient slender & ultra-thin design enables your Apple Watch for all occasions. Vacuum plating process, highly durable color

The Anwaut Apple Watch Band is cut and crafted from premium 304 stainless steel using high-tech cutting and surface technology that makes it durable and anti-slip, comfortable, breathable, and water resistant

