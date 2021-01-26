Lock-in Gourmia’s 8-qt. steel digital air fryer for the family at just $49 shipped today

Walmart is now offering the 8-quart Gourmia Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer for $49 shipped. You’ll find this model elsewhere in the $80 range with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find on this over-sized cooker. This is also one of the most affordable 8-quart models we can find from any brand with the comparable Chefman TurboFry being the next best bet at $63. Using little to no oil, this model will provide the whole family (and then some) with delicious golden crispy fried foods in one of the healthiest ways possible. It sports 12 one-touch preset cooking functions, including a bonus dehydrate option you don’t often see on these air fryers, as well as an adjustable angled display. Along with dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups, it is surrounded in a “durable” stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the larger 8-quart capacity here, there are more affordable options. You can score a 2-quart Chefman TurboFry for $40 shipped at Amazon right now. This is a highly-rated option that will certainly get the job done, but it is also significantly less air fryer for $9 in savings, further magnifying how solid of a deal today’s Gourmia really is.

We also still have Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow cooker down at just $25 if you would prefer a set-it-and-forget-it solution instead. Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals including this highly-rated K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker bundle, the simplehuman premium 21.1-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can, and much more.

More on the Gourmia Steel Digital Air Fryer:

Enjoy healthy meals and slash away those greasy calories with this 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer from Gourmia. Fry Force 360° Technology cooks food quickly and evenly with little to no oil. 12 One-Touch Cooking Functions allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate and more – with just a tap. Adjust settings on the easy-to-read angled display that offers Guided Cooking Prompts, notifying you when to add food after preheating and turn food during cooking. The non-stick pan and crisper tray are easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleanup.

