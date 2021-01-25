Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow cooker now starting at $24 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 7-quart stainless steel Crock-Pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Also matched at Target, RedCard holders can score it for $23.74 shipped. Regularly $35, today’s deal is $10 or nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A far more affordable alternative to those Instant Pot multi-cookers, this one will provide 1-pot meal solutions for the whole family at a significantly lower price point. The 7-quart capacity is complemented by a handy keep warm setting and the ability to put the internal stoneware into the microwave, oven (up to 400-degrees), and dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to slow cookers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable model out there that’s anywhere near 7-quarts. The only options we can find are much smaller, like this 2-quart Elite Gourmet for $20, and are only about $5 less or so. But whatever option you go with, it might be worth considering some of these Crock-Pot Slow Cooker liners to make for even quicker clean-ups.

Along with today’s kitchenware deals, including KitchenAid’s Full Size Dish Rack and this 3.4-quart digital air fryer, our home goods guide is filled with notable deals for around the house today. On top of this morning’s Home Depot’s smart home event, we are also tracking price drops on Panasonic’s Body Groomer, the Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cup Coffee Pods, tool sets from SKIL and DEWALT, plus much more right here.

More Crock-Pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker:

Spacious 7 quart manual slow cooker serves 9+ people or fits a 7 pounds; Roast

Set cooking time to high and get a hot meal in no time or set it on low and tonight’s dinner can cook while you’re at work

Keep food at an ideal serving temperature for as long as you need to with the convenient warm setting

One pot cooking means there are less dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe

