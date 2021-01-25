FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

simplehuman’s premium 21.1-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can is yours for $170 (Reg. $220)

-
AmazonHome Goodssimplehuman
Reg. $220 $170

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 21.1-Gallon Stainless Steel Trash Can for $169.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate and comes within $11 of the lowest price we have tracked. Anyone that’s been on the hunt for a large, yet premium trash may want to cash in on this offer. It’s touted as being commercial-grade and features a robust, stainless steel appearance. Thick, heavy-gauge steel is used throughout to offer up a “dent-resistant and sturdy” trash can. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the capacity of the lead deal is more than you need, consider Glad’s 13-Gallon Stainless Steel Trash Can instead. You’ll only have to spend about half as much with its price clocking in at $82. Like the lead offer, it too boasts a premium construction that’s bound to elevate the look of your space. A unique feature of this unit is built-in Clorox Odor Protection that aims to keep “your home smelling fresh and clean.”

Keep the ball rolling when scoring Amazon’s Rivet Accent Chair for $276. This discount arrived earlier today and slashes $124 off what you’d typically have to spend. Even better, today’s deal delivers the lowest price we’ve seen. Amazon describes it as a piece that delivers an “eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design.”

simplehuman 21.1-Gal. Trash Can features:

  • Lid lifts off easily for a quick bag change.
  • Just grab the side handles to move the can.
  • Thick, heavy-gauge steel makes this can dent-resistant and sturdy.

