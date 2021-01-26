FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated 6-qt. multi-cooker is now just $30 for today only (50% off)

50% off $30

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 6-quart Insignia Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, Today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop, matching our previous mention , and one of the lowest priced multi-cookers out there. While it might not carry the Instant Pot brand name, it does provide much fo the same functionality for a fraction of the price. It has 10 preset cooking functions including rice, multi-grain, soup, meat/stew, poultry, fish, steam veggies, beans/chili, quinoa, and even cake. You’ll also find a keen warm setting, 24-hour timer, dishwasher-safe parts, and a series of included accessories like a measuring cup, rice scoop, ladle, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, today’s lead deal is easily one of the most affordable multi-cookers out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything even comparable for less. However, we do still have a notable price drop on Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow cooker down at just $25. This will save you slightly more and still provide a 1-pot meal solution, just without all the varied preset cooking options. 

Be sure to check out today’s deal on Gourmia’s 8-qt. steel digital air fryer while you’re at it, along with everything else in our home goods deal hub. You’ll find price drops on simplehuman gear, coffee makers, tool sets, furniture upgrades, and even Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying

More on the Insignia 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times. Choose from Rice, Multi-grain, Soup, Meat/Stew, Poultry, Fish, Steam Veggies, Beans/Chili, Quinoa and Cake. Measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand and condensation collector are included for use right out of the box.

