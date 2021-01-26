FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying now just $270 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $550)

-
Home GoodswootShark
Orig. $550 $270

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $269.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $550, this model still fetches $458 in new condition or $375 refurbished at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This model features a self-emptying bin setup (“holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris”) as well as a self-cleaning brush roll. Along with uniform IQ navigation and home mapping, users can control the vacuum with a smartphone or a compatible Google Assistant/Alexa device and it will automatically return itself to the included charging dock when it runs low on power. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

If the self-sustaining nature of the auto-emptying doesn’t get you excited, Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S model is a great low-cost alternative. Carrying stellar reviews from nearly 40,000 Amazon customers, this one comes in at $150 shipped right now and provides much of the same autonomous cleaning features as the lead deal outside of the self-emptying bin. 

If it’s a higher-end model you’re after, we still have the laser-guided Roborock S6 robotic vacuum at up to $180 off, but be sure to check out the DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum with its new auto-empty dock as well. On the non-robotic side of things, check out the new Wyze 1.5-pound handheld vacuum along with the latest LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base:

A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This highly-rated K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker bu...
Add 16.4-feet of RGB LED lighting to your home from und...
Fight dry air: TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifie...
Outfit your bedroom with Zinus’ wooden Full Bed F...
simplehuman’s premium 21.1-Gal. Stainless Steel T...
Get a better night’s rest with a LectroFan sleep ...
Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow coo...
SKIL or DEWALT tools and accessories fall as low as $10...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Watch Dogs Legion $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $20

Score rare savings on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more from $81

From $81 Learn More
Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers styles for just $30 shipped + up to 50% off hundreds of shoes

$30 Learn More
Reg. $5+

Apple launches action and thriller movie sale from $5, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated K-Cup and ground bean coffee maker bundle is now $46 (Reg. $63)

$46 Learn More
$100 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models now $100 off starting at $300, more from $150

From $150 Learn More
Up to 15%

Home Depot offers notable 1-day sale on RYOBI outdoor tools and more

Shop now Learn More