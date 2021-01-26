Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying now just $270 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $550)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $269.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $550, this model still fetches $458 in new condition or $375 refurbished at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This model features a self-emptying bin setup (“holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris”) as well as a self-cleaning brush roll. Along with uniform IQ navigation and home mapping, users can control the vacuum with a smartphone or a compatible Google Assistant/Alexa device and it will automatically return itself to the included charging dock when it runs low on power. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If the self-sustaining nature of the auto-emptying doesn’t get you excited, Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S model is a great low-cost alternative. Carrying stellar reviews from nearly 40,000 Amazon customers, this one comes in at $150 shipped right now and provides much of the same autonomous cleaning features as the lead deal outside of the self-emptying bin.

If it’s a higher-end model you’re after, we still have the laser-guided Roborock S6 robotic vacuum at up to $180 off, but be sure to check out the DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum with its new auto-empty dock as well. On the non-robotic side of things, check out the new Wyze 1.5-pound handheld vacuum along with the latest LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base:

A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

