TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to 33% off from $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date, comes within $2 of our previous mention from the holidays, and is the best we’ve tracked since. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 645 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $10.

TP-Link Smart Filament LED Bulb features:

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

